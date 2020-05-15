Hundreds of inmates released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail as coronavirus spreads
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Inmates at the Cook County Jail are fighting to be released while they await trial amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds have already been freed over health concerns. CBS Chicago’s Megan Hickey reports.
Two groups of inmates at a Los Angeles County jail tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus by sharing water and a mask, and within two weeks 30 prisoners tested positive, authorities said on Monday.