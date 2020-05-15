Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of inmates released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Inmates at the Cook County Jail are fighting to be released while they await trial amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds have already been freed over health concerns. CBS Chicago’s Megan Hickey reports.
