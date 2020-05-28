Another 2.1 million Americans filed for uneployment benefits
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the past week. Many Americans are relying on those benefits, but some are still waiting for their first unemployment check. Mark Strassmann reports.
