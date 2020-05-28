Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another 2.1 million Americans filed for uneployment benefits

CBS News Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the past week. Many Americans are relying on those benefits, but some are still waiting for their first unemployment check. Mark Strassmann reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Another 2.1M Americans file unemployment

Another 2.1M Americans file unemployment 00:19

 New numbers show another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. More than 40 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the U.S. economy shut down for the pandemic.

Related videos from verified sources

2.1 Million People Filed for Unemployment, 41 Million Out of Work [Video]

2.1 Million People Filed for Unemployment, 41 Million Out of Work

An additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week bringing the total over the last 10 weeks to 41 million.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published
Another 2.438 Million Americans File for Unemployment Benefits [Video]

Another 2.438 Million Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

The number exceeds economists' expectations of an additional 2.4 million claims for the past week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this