Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Suggests 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protester Was ‘Antifa Provocateur’ Based on Unsubstantiated OAN Report

The Wrap Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Trump Suggests 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protester Was ‘Antifa Provocateur’ Based on Unsubstantiated OAN ReportBased on an unsubstantiated report from One America News, President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was hospitalized last week after being pushed by Buffalo police during a protest against police brutality “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?” the president wrote Tuesday.

Lis Power of Media Matters, which monitors conservative media, posted the original OAN report on Twitter following Trump’s tweet.

*Also Read:* Jim Carrey Gives Buffalo Cops a Cartoon Beating After Injury of 75-Year-Old Protester

In it, an anchor for the right-wing network discusses the viral video — which led to criminal assault charges and  suspension for two officers and the resignation of 57 others from the emergency response team — and says, “New reports find a protester pushed by Buffalo police was appearing to use common Antifa tactics.”

A correspondent on OAN then references the “report,” which is a blog post from a website called “Conservative Treehouse.” That blog accused the 75-year-old of “using a phone as a capture scanner” to attempt “to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers,” without any evidence to substantiate that claim. OAN picked up the blog post, ran it as a report which prompted Trump, also without factual basis, to suggest Gugino was part of a “set up.”

OAN President Charles Herring defended its report. “It is important to report the facts, rather than to tell a story to fit ones narrative. Revealing the intent of Mr. Gugino is critical to understanding HIS actions and what happened,” he told TheWrap exclusively. He did not explain the factual basis for the OAN report or how the network had revealed Gugino’s “intent” without any apparent attempt to contact Gugino for comment.

*Also Read:* Scenes From Black Lives Matter Protests in LA With Michael B Jordan and More

“Making judgements on incomplete information is dangerous,” Herring continued. “OAN provides its viewers the facts giving them the ability to decide for themselves.”

Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but she told Buffalo TV news anchor Ed Drantch of WKBW, “There is no need to go around name calling, accusing people of being things they’re not. Everything will work itself out. … Martin has always been a peaceful protester, I don’t know where that comes from.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

New Meek Mill Song on Police Brutality Features CNN's Michael Smerconish

ACLU Minnesota Sues Police on Behalf of Journalists Targeted Covering Protests

Rev. Jesse Jackson Praises Cameras — Not Press — for Attention on Police Killings of Black People
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Siding With Buffalo Police, Trump Says 75-Year-Old Protester Could Be 'ANTIFA Provocateur'

Siding With Buffalo Police, Trump Says 75-Year-Old Protester Could Be 'ANTIFA Provocateur' 00:34

 President Trump tweeted about the Buffalo incident.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Tweets, Without Evidence, That 75-Year-Old Man Shoved To The Ground By Buffalo Police Was A 'Set Up' [Video]

Trump Tweets, Without Evidence, That 75-Year-Old Man Shoved To The Ground By Buffalo Police Was A 'Set Up'

President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday morning that an elderly man who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:01Published
Reaction to President Trump's tweet [Video]

Reaction to President Trump's tweet

Gov. Cuomo called on President Trump to apologize for his tweet about Martin Gugino.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:04Published
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' [Video]

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump floats conspiracy theory about 75-year-old protester shoved by Buffalo cops

Trump floats conspiracy theory about 75-year-old protester shoved by Buffalo copswhite house Trump floats conspiracy theory about 75-year-old protester shoved by Buffalo cops The president’s conspiratorial tweet comes after a video of the...
WorldNews

Divider in Chief: Trump tweets disgusting conspiracy theory about elderly man assaulted by cops

In a sickening abortion of leadership, impeached US President Donald Trump today issued a reprehensible attack on a US citizen who was assaulted by police during...
The Next Web Also reported by •FactCheck.org

Alyssa Milano, more stars rip Trump for suggesting man shoved by Buffalo police may be ‘ANTIFA provocateur’

President Trump is once again on the receiving end of backlash after pressing send on a tweet suggesting a 75-year-old protester, who was shoved by police in...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Bob62927693

RMS ⚡🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING NOW: President Trump Suggests 75 Year old PROTESTER / AGITATOR from Buffalo, NY was a professional ANTIFA prov… 17 seconds ago

tsecwah46

nicholas tse RT @USATODAY: The president put forth an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the 75-year-old protester in Buffalo who suffered head inj… 3 minutes ago

OkichaJnr

Guyo Okicha RT @CBSNews: Trump suggests without evidence 75-year-old man shoved to the ground by Buffalo police was a "set up" https://t.co/ErsBIxDZ7N 13 minutes ago