Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 16 minutes ago Mark Schlereth: Ezekiel Elliott should be upset with himself, not his agent, about confirming COVID-19 test 05:07 It was revealed today that Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for COVID-19. Hear why Mark Schlereth thinks that Zeke should be upset with himself and not with his agent for confirming that he tested positive.