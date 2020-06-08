N.Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office
North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea in its border town of Kaesong on Tuesday after it threatened to take action if North Korean defectors went ahead with a..
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office
South Korea's Yonhap News Television reported that an explosion was heard and aired a video of smoke seen over Kaesong, and the South's Unification Ministry said the liaison office had been destroyed.
In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy
North Korean Kim Jong Un is shown on state TV attending a meeting on defectors after rumours swirled about the leader’s health in the past few weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
JJ RT @business: BREAKING: North Korea blows up an inter-Korean liaison office established to maintain relations between Seoul and Pyongyang,… 13 seconds ago
『ヴァティカンの正体』筑摩新書/岩渕潤子 RT @AP: Among 5 Things to Know:
— North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions.
— Law enforcement experts debate Ray… 22 seconds ago
Elvin Gundayao RT @EagleNews: North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office near border with South
Read here: https://t.co/QqYjUN72YD
#eaglenews http… 28 seconds ago
bhodroh_lokh RT @RT_com: Moment #NorthKorea blows up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong
https://t.co/8QVcXWUOgi https://t.co/yfyfH9AxMk 38 seconds ago
John Nelson RT @WEHTWTVWlocal: North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions https://t.co/0TdQOQDp4E https://t.co/CaDP8alSii 47 seconds ago
猫屋 RT @AFP: #UPDATES Destruction of the liaison office comes after Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said: "Before l… 48 seconds ago
andrew North Korea blows up symbolic border embassy
https://t.co/ugCYmi1yno
Sent via @updayUK 1 minute ago
두구두구 RT @7NewsSydney: DEVELOPING: There are reports that North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office just north of the border. https… 1 minute ago