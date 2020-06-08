Global  

North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
 Pyongyang has made several threats against Seoul in recent days and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018.

North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea in its border town of Kaesong on Tuesday after it threatened to take action if North Korean defectors went ahead with a..

South Korea's Yonhap News Television reported that an explosion was heard and aired a video of smoke seen over Kaesong, and the South's Unification Ministry said the liaison office had been destroyed.

North Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

 North Korea blew up and destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong on Tuesday, South Korea said, after Pyongyang threatened to take...
