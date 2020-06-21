Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In conversation with Andrew Cuomo

CBS News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has proactively confronted the coronavirus outbreak in his state, has performed some political jujitsu – asking people to do hard things and sacrifice because of the pandemic, and getting more popular in the process. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley sits down with Cuomo to discuss leading New York's so-far-successful efforts to "flatten the curve"; the Trump administration's COVID-19 response; living in quarantine with his daughters; and his political future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees

Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees 00:50

 Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the order on Wednesday. The governor said he will propose legislation next year to make the day a permanent state holiday. Andrew Cuomo, via press conference The move follows Virginia...

Related videos from verified sources

Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine [Video]

Texans Who Travel To NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Must Quarantine

Any Texans planning a trip to New York, Connecticut or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days up on arrival, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wants To Keep Eye On Travelers From States With Coronavirus Upticks [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wants To Keep Eye On Travelers From States With Coronavirus Upticks

Coronavirus cases are going down in New York State, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to keep it that way.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published
In Final Coronavirus Daily Briefing, Cuomo Says Experts Approve Phase 2 Reopening In NYC; 'From Worst To First' [Video]

In Final Coronavirus Daily Briefing, Cuomo Says Experts Approve Phase 2 Reopening In NYC; 'From Worst To First'

With New York City on the verge of Phase 2 reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday gave his final daily address of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this