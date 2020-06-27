Global  

L.A. Dodgers’ Andrew Toles Jailed On Trespass Charge In Key West

cbs4.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was in jail Saturday on a trespassing charge in Key West.
