Florida’s Covid Cases Up Fivefold in 2 Weeks: ‘The Numbers Are Scary’

NYTimes.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
A surge in coronavirus cases has prompted officials to prohibit alcohol sales in bars and close Miami beaches for the coming holiday. But will it be enough?
News video: Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases

Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases 00:32

 Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week [Video]

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Florida Faces Large Spike Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Faces Large Spike Coronavirus Cases

Seven weeks after Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis reopened, the state faces a major spike in COVID-19 cases. State officials said in one day 8,942 new cases were confirmed. According to Gizmodo, in April..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Pence campaign events in Arizona postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases [Video]

Pence campaign events in Arizona postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

Vice President Mike Pence's campaign events that were scheduled in Arizona and Florida next week have been postponed by the Trump campaign, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the states according to..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:25Published

