Florida’s Covid Cases Up Fivefold in 2 Weeks: ‘The Numbers Are Scary’

Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).
Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..
Vice President Mike Pence's campaign events that were scheduled in Arizona and Florida next week have been postponed by the Trump campaign, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the states according to..