History Professors Find Letter Showing Frederick Douglass' Opinion On Lincoln Statue Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

A debate over the statue of Lincoln and a freed slave in Washington, D.C., led two history professors to discover Frederick Douglass' letter, which could sway some opinions on the matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this