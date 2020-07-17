15 women allege culture of sexual harassment inside Washington NFL team, Washington Post reports
Friday, 17 July 2020 () In a new report from the Washington Post , 15 women claim the Washington NFL team's front office has a culture of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. Their allegations come as the team has already been embroiled in controversy over its forthcoming name change -- from a racial slur to a yet-to-be announced mascot. Nikole Killion has the latest.
