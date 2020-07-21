Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Law firms offer teachers living wills before returning to school amid rising coronavirus concerns

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Law firms in Florida and Iowa are offering free living wills to teachers in those states who must return to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Jeffco teachers union concerned about in-person start

Jeffco teachers union concerned about in-person start 02:10

 In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's Liz Gelardi talked to union representatives about their concerns.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Not Making A Living, But A Dying? COVID-19 Forces Hand Of Older Teachers [Video]

Not Making A Living, But A Dying? COVID-19 Forces Hand Of Older Teachers

Florida elementary school teacher David Galloway is 64, has type II diabetes, and is married to a breast cancer survivor. Last week, Florida announced that all schools would soon have to open five..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19 [Video]

Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19

Three teachers shared a summer classroom at a school in the small town of Winkelman, Arizona, in June. Nothing unusual about that. But according to CNN, all three contracted the novel coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published
Colorado teachers express concerns getting back inside the classroom as coronavirus cases increase [Video]

Colorado teachers express concerns getting back inside the classroom as coronavirus cases increase

Colorado teachers are expressing concerns as school districts have started to release plans to have kids go back into the classroom, even as the state sees an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this