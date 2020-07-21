Law firms offer teachers living wills before returning to school amid rising coronavirus concerns

In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's Liz Gelardi talked to union representatives about their concerns.
Colorado teachers are expressing concerns as school districts have started to release plans to have kids go back into the classroom, even as the state sees an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.
