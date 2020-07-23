Global  
 

Remembering the Detroit riots, the heroism of Willie Horton, a missing mother, a tank outside the window

Thursday, 23 July 2020
It was July 1967 in Detroit. I was 7. Our home was roughly a mile from the epicenter of one of the worst civil disturbances in our nation's history
 
Today in History for July 23rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Race rioting hits Detroit; Former President Ulysses S. Grant dies; Britain's Prince Andrew marries 'Fergie'; Vanessa Williams..
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Detroit police officer charged with felony assault for firing rubber bullets at journalists

 If convicted, 32-year-old corporal Daniel Debono could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.
 
Remembering the Detroit riots, the heroism of Willie Horton, a missing mother, a tank outside the window

 It was July 1967 in Detroit. I was 7. Our home was roughly a mile from the epicenter of one of the worst civil disturbances in our nation's history  
Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests

 DETROIT (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students, the fourth day of demonstrations...
Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest

 DETROIT (AP) — A police corporal accused of shooting three photojournalists with rubber pellets while they covered protests in Detroit against police brutality...
