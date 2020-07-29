‘America’s Got Talent': Mentalist Max Major Got Simon Cowell With This Mind-Reading Routine (Video) Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mentalist Max Major read — and blew — Simon Cowell’s mind on Tuesday’s socially distanced “America’s Got Talent.”



Before Max got “inside” Cowell’s head from across state lines, fellow judge Howie Mandel warned him the illusionist that “it could be a scary place.”



That doesn’t deter magic, Howie.



Max then proceeded to pull off a very impressive (if not slightly confusing, from a setup perspective) feat, accurately predicting the order of pictures of “AGT” judges Simon would line up. It also may have had something to do with attributes Cowell associated with Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and the NBC competition show’s host Terry Crews? That part was a little unclear.



Anyway, it got pretty personal towards the end, when Max saved the best reveals for last.



*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Buys Out Sony's TV Stake in Syco, Now Owns 'Got Talent' and 'X Factor' Formats Outright



Watch the video above, where you’ll get a tiny peek into Simon’s psyche — and his childhood.



And in case you were wondering, yes, Crews did his pecs thing during the segment. That pretty much feels like a given anytime he’s on-screen at this point.



By the way, who are the 74 people (at the time of this writing) on YouTube giving this performance a “dislike”? Are they better mentalists than Max, or has “America’s Got Talent” really raised the bar that high?



