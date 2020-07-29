Tucker Carlson: ‘Criticize Fauci and You’ll Disappear From the Internet’ (Video) Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tucker Carlson delivered a particularly not-grounded-in-reality opening segment on Tuesday, as he complained for more than ten minutes about what he falsely called the “censorship” of a video full of false claims about the



The video, in which several doctors stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington and claim that there’s no need for masks nor for any shutdowns, was flagged for removal from all the major social media platforms for spreading false information.



One of the doctors in the video, a Dr. Stella Immanuel, has caught particular attention for holding various crackpot beliefs including the absurd, not to mention impossible idea that people have sex with demons in their sleep. In the video, Immanuel endorsed



“My message to Dr. Anthony is: when is the last time you put a stethoscope on a patient? When you start seeing patients, like we see on a daily basis, you will understand the frustration that we feel. I need you to start feeling for American people like we front-line doctors feel,” Immanuel said. “They are listening to you. If they’re gonna listen to you, you gotta give them a message of hope.”



And, of course, Carlson had many thoughts about this comment.



“That clip enraged them because above all you must never mock the sainted Anthony Fauci,” Tucker said. The “them” there being, I guess, left-wing folks.



“Under no circumstances can you note that Dr. Fauci is, in fact, very often a hypocritical buffoon who refuses to admit what he clearly doesn’t know. If you say that out loud, they will cancel you. Fauci is too useful to the Biden campaign. So until November, Fauci’s word must be law even when it doesn’t make sense. Criticize Fauci and you will disappear from the internet. And so Dr. Immanuel disappeared from the internet.”



Carlson has himself vociferously criticized Fauci in the past on multiple occasions, but he still has his show on Fox News and his Twitter account remains unbanned.



