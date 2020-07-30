Global  
 

Stakes rise for coronavirus relief talks as jobless aid lapses, GDP drops

Denver Post Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday's brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.
