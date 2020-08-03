Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

Monday, 3 August 2020 () Parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks also filed. Many recent filers were already struggling but virus-forced closure of non-essential stores pushed them to brink.
New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court documents. The bankruptcy comes almost a year...
Ascena Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is planning to close some stores. Its portfolio brands include Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Coronavirus-related store closures..
NEW YORK (AP) — New York landmark retailer Lord & Taylor has filed for bankruptcy, joining a growing list of retailers flummoxed by the pandemic.
The... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com •VOA News •TIME •MarketWatch •NPR