Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks also filed. Many recent filers were already struggling but virus-forced closure of non-essential stores pushed them to brink.
 New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court documents. The bankruptcy comes almost a year...

Lord & Taylor is latest retailer to file for bankruptcy

 NEW YORK (AP) — New York landmark retailer Lord & Taylor has filed for bankruptcy, joining a growing list of retailers flummoxed by the pandemic. The...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com•VOA News•TIME•MarketWatch•NPR

