Rangers In Deep Trouble After Domination By Svechnikov, Hurricanes In Game 2 Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov scored three times and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series. 👓 View full article

