Bradley Cooper in Talks to Star in Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Drama Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, a currently untitled coming-of-age drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Set in a San Fernando Valley high school in the 1970s, Anderson hopes to shoot the film this year, subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols.



This film was one of the 13 titles eligible for the California tax credit from the Film Commission of California, which reports that it will shoot in Ventura County and is an indie being developed by Anderson’s Ghoulardi Film Company.



*Also Read:* Paul Thomas Anderson to Return to High School in 1970s for Next Film



Some of Anderson’s breakout films, including “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “Punch-Drunk Love,” were all also set in the San Fernando Valley, with “Boogie Nights” playing on ’70s nostalgia and the burgeoning pornography industry in the 260 square miles just north of Los Angeles.



Anderson’s last feature, the 2017 historical drama “Phantom Thread,” was set within the 1950’s British fashion world and starred Daniel Day-Lewis. The film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. This year, Anderson also directed a Netflix short film called “Anima” in conjunction with Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s solo album and music videos for the pop-rock band Haim.



Cooper will next resume production on Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” which was shut down during filming due to the pandemic. He also is set to star in, direct and produce an untitled biopic for Netflix about “West Side Story” composer Leonard Bernstein.



Cooper is repped by CAA.



Reps for MGM declined TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Chris Harrison: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Steamy Oscar Moment Inspired 'The Bachelor' Spinoff



Why Bradley Cooper Was James Lipton's Most Memorable Guest on 'Inside the Actors Studio' (Video)



Netflix Acquires Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, a currently untitled coming-of-age drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Set in a San Fernando Valley high school in the 1970s, Anderson hopes to shoot the film this year, subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols.This film was one of the 13 titles eligible for the California tax credit from the Film Commission of California, which reports that it will shoot in Ventura County and is an indie being developed by Anderson’s Ghoulardi Film Company.*Also Read:* Paul Thomas Anderson to Return to High School in 1970s for Next FilmSome of Anderson’s breakout films, including “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “Punch-Drunk Love,” were all also set in the San Fernando Valley, with “Boogie Nights” playing on ’70s nostalgia and the burgeoning pornography industry in the 260 square miles just north of Los Angeles.Anderson’s last feature, the 2017 historical drama “Phantom Thread,” was set within the 1950’s British fashion world and starred Daniel Day-Lewis. The film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. This year, Anderson also directed a Netflix short film called “Anima” in conjunction with Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s solo album and music videos for the pop-rock band Haim.Cooper will next resume production on Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” which was shut down during filming due to the pandemic. He also is set to star in, direct and produce an untitled biopic for Netflix about “West Side Story” composer Leonard Bernstein.Cooper is repped by CAA.Reps for MGM declined TheWrap’s request for comment.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Chris Harrison: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Steamy Oscar Moment Inspired 'The Bachelor' SpinoffWhy Bradley Cooper Was James Lipton's Most Memorable Guest on 'Inside the Actors Studio' (Video)Netflix Acquires Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bradley Cooper in talks to join Paul Thomas Anderson's drama set in 1970s

newKerala.com 2 hours ago



Bradley Cooper 'in talks for new Paul Thomas Anderson film'

ContactMusic 7 hours ago



Bradley Cooper Set to Lead Paul Thomas Anderson's Untitled Coming of Age Drama Movie Bradley Cooper has booked his next movie role with director Paul Thomas Anderson. The 45-year-old actor will star in the still untitled project, according to The...

Just Jared 20 hours ago





Tweets about this