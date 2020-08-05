Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans without health insurance

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
In this installment of Eye on Money, "CBS This Morning" takes a look at how the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is not just costing jobs, but leaving millions of Americans without health coverage. More than 50 million people have applied for unemployment since the pandemic began, and nearly half of U.S. workers get their health insurance through work. One study found that an estimated 5.4 million American workers lost their health insurance in just three months. Michelle Miller reports, and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins the show to discuss coverage alternatives and what Americans who lost their coverage can do.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: A Pandemic Guide To Nursing Your Damaged Hair Back To Health

A Pandemic Guide To Nursing Your Damaged Hair Back To Health 00:34

 Damaged hair can happen to anyone. So if you're stuck at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, why not use the time to nurse your locks back to health? According to Allure, split ends should be treated with a trim--even if you have to do it yourself. Split-end mending serums can help, but...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michelle Miller American journalist


Related videos from verified sources

Surgeon General and Baltimore public health officials urge Baltimoreans to follow public health guidelines [Video]

Surgeon General and Baltimore public health officials urge Baltimoreans to follow public health guidelines

The U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams addressed Baltimoreans Friday about how they can stop the spread of COVID-19. This comes as Baltimore loosens restrictions on indoor dining and..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:39Published
Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service [Video]

Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service

Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Uber Eats is now the company's most significant source of revenue. According to CNN Business, the second..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine [Video]

Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine

From Indian men hockey players getting infected to Health Minister’s remark on India’s Covid-19 response, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian men’s hockey team captain..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published

Tweets about this

donleeonselling

Don Lee (374) How the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans without health insurance https://t.co/086VL8WzzI https://t.co/EPzRB7Wbw2 14 hours ago

Shivkumar_Rai00

Shiv Kumar RT @Intellect_Minds: The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans jobless. @CNBC spoke with hiring experts on how to still land… 20 hours ago

frstunrulyimp

Terri-Beth Reed Again I Say>There Should Be No Cost For Testing, Hospitalization Or Funerals For Those Affected By The Coronavirus… https://t.co/WZfS9VNkXi 21 hours ago

SaveZPlanet

MrBoomerblergs @rheald29 @SBNasai @mugenop2 @BernieSanders @Lawrence Lowering medicare to 55, to all children, was dems 2016 posit… https://t.co/CDLm4sLmGF 22 hours ago

Intellect_Minds

Intellect Minds Pte The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans jobless. @CNBC spoke with hiring experts on how to still la… https://t.co/7BaqjAlaym 1 day ago

CoherenceFan

Coherence Fan How the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans without health i... https://t.co/w3IFkZfR6e via @YouTube 1 day ago

g_birdslide

JCBslide How the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans without health i... https://t.co/kLBfU9942W via @YouTube 1 day ago

HealthcareGlob1

Healthcare-Global😷 RT @HealthcareGlob1: How the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans without health insurance - CBS This Morning https://t.co/FdFGR… 2 days ago