|
Programmers attempt to build an alternative to healthcare.gov
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Three San Francisco programmers took on the problems of healthcare.gov and constructed their own version of what the website should be. Meet the team behind thehealthsherpa.com. John Blackstone reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
Attorney Ordered to Pay $5.2M for Releasing Bitcoin Funds From EscrowA federal judge has ruled that a New York attorney is responsible for repaying a crypto investment firm after he prematurely released escrow funds set aside for..
WorldNews
After saving Gotham City, Batkid returns homeMiles Scott - otherwise known as Batkid - returned home with his family after experiencing an adventure of a lifetime. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and..
CBS News
5-year-old leukemia patient gets wish to be Batman for a dayThousands came together in San Francisco to make 5-year-old Miles Scott's wish to be Batman for a day come true. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News
San Francisco transformed into Gotham City for "Batkid"5-year-old Miles Scott suited up as Batkid in San Francisco with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and around 13,000 volunteers. Bill Whitaker reports.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this