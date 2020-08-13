Global  
 

Programmers attempt to build an alternative to healthcare.gov

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Three San Francisco programmers took on the problems of healthcare.gov and constructed their own version of what the website should be. Meet the team behind thehealthsherpa.com. John Blackstone reports.
