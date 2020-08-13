5-year-old leukemia patient gets wish to be Batman for a day

HJ (Hank) Ellison A police officer in Salt Lake City has been suspended and is under investigation after ordering a K9 to bite a Blac… https://t.co/VIbTXr1Iqv 6 minutes ago

Mia Khalifa actor fan page RT @americansexi: Salt Lake City PD suspends officer after K9 bites man who says he was complying with orders https://t.co/Bzi73x9HGE 9 minutes ago

TMJ-UT Security Jobs Allied Universal is hiring in Salt Lake City, UT! Click the link in our bio to apply: Security Officer- Immediate H… https://t.co/pgWMrCQ8sx 37 minutes ago

Black diaspora Voice. A black man surrender in Salt Lake to the cops and they still use the dog on him.Just like slavery and Jim Crow.The… https://t.co/x9Qmma6Lja 38 minutes ago

El Moreno Barbu 🇩🇴 RT @NBCNews: The Salt Lake City Police Dept. suspends its K9 program one day after the release of an officer’s body-camera footage appearin… 43 minutes ago

El Moreno Barbu 🇩🇴 RT @NYDailyNews: This officer is suspended after being accused of unnecessarily sicking his police K9 on a Black man — and he was on his kn… 43 minutes ago

Jeffrey Bruce RT @CBSNews: Salt Lake City officer suspended after ordering K-9 to attack Black man https://t.co/T8Z8FigLUx 45 minutes ago