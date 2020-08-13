|
5-year-old leukemia patient gets wish to be Batman for a day
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Thousands came together in San Francisco to make 5-year-old Miles Scott's wish to be Batman for a day come true. Carter Evans reports.
