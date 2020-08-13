Global  
 

5-year-old leukemia patient gets wish to be Batman for a day

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Thousands came together in San Francisco to make 5-year-old Miles Scott's wish to be Batman for a day come true. Carter Evans reports.
San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

San Francisco transformed into Gotham City for "Batkid"

 5-year-old Miles Scott suited up as Batkid in San Francisco with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and around 13,000 volunteers. Bill Whitaker reports.
