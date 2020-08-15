Global  
 

Oldest living American celebrates 116th birthday amid coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Hester Ford, the oldest living American, celebrated her 116th birthday in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor [Video]

Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor

A North Carolina father is reeling after his 5-year-old boy was killed by their neighbor for no apparent reason. According to Newser, the shocking murder of Cannon Hinnant by Darrius Sessoms came just a day after the two men had dinner together. Austin Hinnant says he invited Sessoms over for grilled chicken. The two apparently had beer on Hinnant's porch and left on good terms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

'I have no idea why': 5-year-old boy fatally shot in North Carolina 'loved everybody,' family says

 The world knows Cannon Hinnant as the North Carolina 5-year-old who was fatally shot while riding his bike. His family is mourning a life cut short.
USATODAY.com

Campus workers sue N.C. university system, cite unsafe conditions due to pandemic

 The UNC system shut down residence halls, but is reopening with some in-person classes as daily case numbers rise into the thousands.
USATODAY.com

KFC To Sell 'Beyond Fried Chicken' [Video]

KFC To Sell 'Beyond Fried Chicken'

On Thursday, KFC announced it would sell Beyond Fried Chicken at over 50 restaurants in Southern California. The plant-based chicken will be available starting July 20 in a six-piece pack, 12-piece pack, or combo meal, while supplies last. KFC's announcement comes after successful tests of Beyond Fried Chicken in Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte. A list of restaurants serving Beyond Fried Chicken can find be found on KFC's website.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Antonio Banderas Forced To Celebrate 60th Birthday While Battling Coronavirus [Video]

Antonio Banderas Forced To Celebrate 60th Birthday While Battling Coronavirus

Actor Antonio Banderas has revealed that he is celebrating his 60th birthday Monday while quarantining with the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime [Video]

109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime

Today’s birthday celebration for Mary Ruggiero Leonardi was quite unlike the 108 before it.“I don’t believe this is happening,” she said. “It’s like a dream.” A caravan of cars drove by..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:34Published
Oldest Living Marine Celebrates 105th Birthday in Stockton [Video]

Oldest Living Marine Celebrates 105th Birthday in Stockton

Maj. Bill White, a multi-decorated Marine who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, celebrated his 105th birthday surrounded by friends and well-wishers at an assisted-living facility in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published

Victory Gardens 2.0: Gardening in the Pandemic Era

Victory Gardens 2.0: Gardening in the Pandemic Era The pandemic era has seen a resurgence of interest in growing, tending, and harvesting fruits and vegetables from one's own patch of land or city balcony. Home...
E-Commerce Times Also reported by •NewsdayMENAFN.comNPR

Masks Hold Images of Pandemic, Hong Kong Protests

 Costume designer has had little theater work during the pandemic but found creative opportunity in masks
VOA News Also reported by •MENAFN.comCTV News

Powerful stories from nursing home staff drained by caring during pandemic

 Nursing home staff are drained and daunted by the highs and lows of the coronavirus pandemic, one NHS worker has said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NPR

