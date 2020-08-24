‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Is 2020’s Most-Watched Entertainment Telecast on Cable Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Sunday’s “Yellowstone” Season 3 finale was the year’s most-watched cable telecast, excluding news and sports, drawing 5.2 million total viewers.



Not only is that a series record for the Paramount Network western, the tally is 1 million viewers greater than the previous series record.



Comparing last night’s finale to last season’s, the total-viewer tally soared +84%, with a +71% increase among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.



*Also Read:* Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' First Joint Interview Is Sunday's Most-Watched Show



“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.



The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone’s” executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. Sunday’s “Yellowstone” Season 3 finale was the year’s most-watched cable telecast, excluding news and sports, drawing 5.2 million total viewers.Not only is that a series record for the Paramount Network western, the tally is 1 million viewers greater than the previous series record.Comparing last night’s finale to last season’s, the total-viewer tally soared +84%, with a +71% increase among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.*Also Read:* Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' First Joint Interview Is Sunday's Most-Watched Show“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone’s” executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

