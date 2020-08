Hurricane Laura wrecking havoc on Gulf Coast, why it could be considered dangerous



Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning, around 2 a.m. EST. The category 2 storm is moving through Louisana and bringing dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. Credit: WTHI Published 20 minutes ago

Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall



Hurricane Laura is moving through Louisiana right now, bringing dangerous winds, rain and storm surge. Tornado warnings are also in effect throughout parts of the state. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:20 Published 2 hours ago