Kenosha Shooting Suspect Charged With Six Criminal Counts, Including Homicide Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in connection with a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., that left two protesters dead and another injured. πŸ‘“ View full article

Suspect in Kenosha Killings Ardently Promoted Blue Lives Matter Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two people during protests over a police shooting, faces six criminal counts. His social media accounts showed strong...

