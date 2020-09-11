Durham aide resigns from Justice Department

The former Jets wide receiver and 10 others are accused of using money meant for coronavirus relief on items such as Gucci and Dior Former Jets wide receiver..

DOJ says $175 million stolen in PPP fraud 57 people have been charged since May with trying to steal from the Paycheck Protection Program designed to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joins "Red and Blue" to break down the Justice Department's decision to try to defend President Trump in a rape..

Maryland To Get More Than $1.3M In Community Policing Grants



Maryland will get more than $1.3 million in grants for community policing efforts in the state from the Department of Justice, the agency said Thursday.

Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit



