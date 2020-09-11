Global  
 

Durham aide resigns from Justice Department

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Nora Dannehy, the top aide to the U.S. attorney probing the origins of the Russia investigation, has resigned from the Justice Department.
