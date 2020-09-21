Voting and Black Lives Matter take center stage at 2020 Emmys

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey



A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.

