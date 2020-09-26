Global  
 

Breonna Taylor protest updates: Golf balls thrown at Louisville protesters, L.A. protester hit with officer's riot shield

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
State and local officials have planned ahead, expecting this weekend's round of protests to continue to intensify.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protesters Again Take To NYC Streets In Response To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Protesters Again Take To NYC Streets In Response To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision 01:01

 Protesters marched again Thursday in New York City. The demonstrations follow Wednesday's grand jury decision not to charge Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Breonna Taylor's autopsy report reveals how Louisville police shots killed her

 Breonna Taylor was struck six times by Louisville Metro police bullets, including in the artery connecting her heart to her lungs.
USATODAY.com

Hundreds sit on Brooklyn Bridge in Breonna Taylor protest

 Demonstrators are angry and exhausted over a grand jury's decision not to charge officers in Breonna Taylor's death.
CBS News

Louisville sees third straight night of Breonna Taylor protests despite curfew

 Several demonstrators were arrested.
CBS News

Louisville protesters defy curfew in third night of Breonna Taylor demonstrations

 In Louisville, hundreds of people protested for a third straight night demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Police fired flash bangs to break up crowds on..
CBS News

Truck Plows Through Breonna Taylor Protesters in L.A., 1 Person Hit

 LAPD is investigating after a truck drove through a crowd protesting the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision ... sending at least one person to the hospital, Law..
TMZ.com

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew [Video]

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew

[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
Protest in Las Vegas Day 2 after Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

Protest in Las Vegas Day 2 after Breonna Taylor decision

Protesters took to the streets in Las Vegas Thursday evening on Day 2 following the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Louisville.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:52Published
Protesters Continue Marching In Hollywood After Driver Strikes Protester [Video]

Protesters Continue Marching In Hollywood After Driver Strikes Protester

At least one protester was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a demonstration in Hollywood Thursday night.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:40Published

