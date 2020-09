You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chabad of Clinton prepares for in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur celebrations



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the services will be held outdoors with limited number of attendees. Credit: WKTV Published 1 week ago Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days



The coronavirus pandemic means Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will look very different. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this