|
Orionids, one of the the best meteor showers, peaks tonight
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Skywatchers have the chance to see a spectacular meteor shower this week, as Earth passes through the debris from Halley's Comet.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Orionids meteor shower
COVID-19 stimulus deal, hurricane season, World Series begins: 5 things to know TuesdayThe clock is ticking to reach a COVID-19 stimulus deal, the Orionids meteor shower is coming to a sky near you and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morningKeep your eyes to the sky late Tuesday and early Wednesday: You might get to see the peak of the Orionids, the best meteor shower of the fall.
USATODAY.com
Halley's Comet A short-period comet visible from Earth every 75–76 years
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this