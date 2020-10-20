Global  
 

Orionids, one of the the best meteor showers, peaks tonight

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Skywatchers have the chance to see a spectacular meteor shower this week, as Earth passes through the debris from Halley's Comet.
COVID-19 stimulus deal, hurricane season, World Series begins: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The clock is ticking to reach a COVID-19 stimulus deal, the Orionids meteor shower is coming to a sky near you and more news to start your Tuesday.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

 Keep your eyes to the sky late Tuesday and early Wednesday: You might get to see the peak of the Orionids, the best meteor shower of the fall.
Orionids, one of the the best meteor showers, peaks tonight

