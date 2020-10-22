Americans filed 787,000 new jobless claims last week, lowest since pandemic began Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

According to the Labor Department , 787,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, down 55,000 from the previous week. Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief and senior economic analyst at Bankrate , joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the economy, and the impact it could have on the 2020 election which is now less than two weeks away. 👓 View full article

