Americans filed 787,000 new jobless claims last week, lowest since pandemic began

CBS News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
According to the Labor Department, 787,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, down 55,000 from the previous week. Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief and senior economic analyst at Bankrate, joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the economy, and the impact it could have on the 2020 election which is now less than two weeks away.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. weekly jobless claims drop

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop 01:12

 The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained very high as the labor market recovery shows signs of strain amid a relentless COVID-19 pandemic and ebbing fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

Princeton to Pay Nearly $1.2 Million to Female Professors to Address Inequity

 A U.S. Department of Labor review of staff wages from 2012 to 2014 found disparities between male and female professors.
NYTimes.com
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published
837,000 More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits [Video]

837,000 More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

On Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on jobless claims in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Jobless claims increase as 898,000 Americans file for first-time benefits

 For the first time in four weeks, the U.S. saw an increase in the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits. Mark Hamrick, Washington..
Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since the start of pandemic

 787,000 Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time last week, the lowest number since March 14. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at...
CBS News


