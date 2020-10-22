|
Americans filed 787,000 new jobless claims last week, lowest since pandemic began
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
According to the Labor Department, 787,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, down 55,000 from the previous week. Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief and senior economic analyst at Bankrate, joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the economy, and the impact it could have on the 2020 election which is now less than two weeks away.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets
Princeton to Pay Nearly $1.2 Million to Female Professors to Address InequityA U.S. Department of Labor review of staff wages from 2012 to 2014 found disparities between male and female professors.
NYTimes.com
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
837,000 More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Bankrate
Jobless claims increase as 898,000 Americans file for first-time benefitsFor the first time in four weeks, the U.S. saw an increase in the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits. Mark Hamrick, Washington..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this