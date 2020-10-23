|
5 people unaccounted for as Colorado wildfires grow to record size
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
East Troublesome Fire charred more than 200 square miles of northern Colorado in a day, and it's threatening to merge with a larger blaze.
Colorado State in the western United States
Eye Opener: Trump and Biden face off in civil but heated debatePresident Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a noticeably more civil but still heated final debate. Also, Colorado is grappling with two..
CBS News
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air qualityThe pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
USATODAY.com
