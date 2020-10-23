Global  
 

5 people unaccounted for as Colorado wildfires grow to record size

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
East Troublesome Fire charred more than 200 square miles of northern Colorado in a day, and it's threatening to merge with a larger blaze.
 Dozens of homes have been destroyed by the Calwood Fire in Boulder County. The blaze is now 8,788 acres in size and is 15% contained.

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a noticeably more civil but still heated final debate. Also, Colorado is grappling with two..
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado

Dry and windy conditions fuel the East Troublesome Fire in ColoradoView on euronews

Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air quality

 The pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
"It could easily start making more radical fire behavior in areas that have been relatively calm,” said fire information Chris Joyner.

CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people to evacuate.

This summer, Colorado has experienced the three worst wildfires in state history. If you would like to help, you can make a donation at several safe, verified sites.

Cameron Peak Fire Could Take Weeks To Contain

Cameron Peak Fire Could Take Weeks To Contain Watch VideoFirefighters are trying to get a handle on wildfires burning across Colorado, including the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history. The...
