Virginia Military Institute removing Stonewall Jackson statue from campus Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Virginia Military Institute is removing the statue of Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson from its campus and established diversity initiatives amid mounting allegations of racism at the public college. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Virginia Military Institute removing Stonewall Jackson statue from campus https://t.co/RcR44XJRIU https://t.co/OQCU8THbQX 2 minutes ago Perfectly_Imperfect 🎃 @hipsterdoofus4 Virginia Military Institute. Our black faced governor just forced General Peay to resign as presid… https://t.co/5jM1IjhXGI 2 hours ago