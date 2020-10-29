More than 8,500 file for unemployment in Colorado; COVID spike threatens more jobs
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () New unemployment claims remained mostly flat in Colorado last week with another 8,585 people filing for support, but trouble looms as COVID-19 infections spike and more business restrictions are put in place.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,21,090. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...
Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events.
HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say..
As if Denver's housing market wasn't cut throat enough, the new work from home culture created by COVID-19 has made Colorado an even more attractive place to live. Denver7's Russell Haythorn tells us..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13Published