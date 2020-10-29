Global  
 

More than 8,500 file for unemployment in Colorado; COVID spike threatens more jobs

Denver Post Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
New unemployment claims remained mostly flat in Colorado last week with another 8,585 people filing for support, but trouble looms as COVID-19 infections spike and more business restrictions are put in place.
