|
Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Loughlin, 56, got prison time plus a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lori Loughlin American actress
Lori Loughlin reports to California prison for 2-month sentence in college admissions caseLori Loughlin reported to a California prison to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.
USATODAY.com
Lori Loughlin Surrenders to Serve Prison Sentence in College Admissions ScandalLori Loughlin has surrendered to authorities to officially begin her 2-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. The "Full House"..
TMZ.com
Felicity Huffman Officially Off Supervised Release, Sentence CompleteFelicity Huffman has finally put the college admissions scandal firmly in her rearview mirror ... and she's reached the finish line before Lori Loughlin even got..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this