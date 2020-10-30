Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Loughlin, 56, got prison time plus a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin Begins 2 Month Prison Sentence In California

Lori Loughlin Begins 2 Month Prison Sentence In California 00:28

 Lori Loughlin has reported to prison to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lori Loughlin Lori Loughlin American actress

Lori Loughlin reports to California prison for 2-month sentence in college admissions case

 Lori Loughlin reported to a California prison to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.
USATODAY.com

Lori Loughlin Surrenders to Serve Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

 Lori Loughlin has surrendered to authorities to officially begin her 2-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. The "Full House"..
TMZ.com

Felicity Huffman Officially Off Supervised Release, Sentence Complete

 Felicity Huffman has finally put the college admissions scandal firmly in her rearview mirror ... and she's reached the finish line before Lori Loughlin even got..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin Reports To NorCal Prison To Begin Serving 2-Month Sentence In College Admissions Scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin Reports To NorCal Prison To Begin Serving 2-Month Sentence In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin reported Friday to a prison in Northern California to begin serving her two-month sentence for paying thousands of dollars in bribes to get her daughters admitted to USC as..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:23Published
Felicity Huffman completes full sentence for college admissions scandal [Video]

Felicity Huffman completes full sentence for college admissions scandal

Disgraced actress Felicity Huffman can officially move on from her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal after fully completing her sentence.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Felicity Huffman completes her college admissions sentence [Video]

Felicity Huffman completes her college admissions sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman has completed her sentence for her involvement in the exam scandal.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college admissions scandal

 Loughlin, 56, got prison time plus a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.
CBS News Also reported by •Radar Online

Tweets about this