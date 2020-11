'I Present To You, Delonte West': Mark Cuban Shares Former NBA Guard's 'First Steps' To Recovery Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has shared the "first steps" that former NBA guard Delonte West has taken on his road to recovery. Katie Johnston reports.

Intervention: Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Banks Delonte West's Stay At Florida Rehab



Up until eight years ago, former NBA player Delonte West was at the top of his game. But after a couple videos showing a haggard, homeless West appearing under the influence went viral this year, it.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:48 Published on September 29, 2020