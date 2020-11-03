Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi 'certain' Dems will keep House majority

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "absolutely certain" that Democrats will "solidly hold" onto their House majority. (Nov. 3)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority 02:24

 [NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans delivered upset victories. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi praises Dem wins in the House, mum on Biden

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she is confident Democrats will hold the House of Representatives. "Now we have to win the White House and..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House' [Video]

Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House [Video]

US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she feels confident that Democrats are able tosay that they "have held" the House of Representatives. Pelosi said thebiggest issue for her is health care, which she said was amplified because ofthe coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Victoria Spartz Wins Indiana House Seat, Quashing Democrats’ Hope of a Flip

 Beating back a swell of liberal enthusiasm from suburban voters, Ms. Spartz, a Republican state senator, was elected to the House in a reliably conservative..
NYTimes.com

Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecided

 On Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News

New Mexico makes history in the 2020 election by electing all women of color to the House

 It's the first state to elect all women of color to the U.S. House of Representatives: Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell, and Teresa Leger Fernandez.
USATODAY.com

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election lessons from 2000: Don't trust the networks and never concede

 The last time the United States experienced quite such a close and controversial election was the 2000 race between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W..
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania's Senator Bob Casey weighs in on the presidential race in his state

 President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Americans from coast to coast are keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, as the state works..
CBS News

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count in Arizona

 Democrats are holding onto slight leads in Arizona, but hundreds of thousands of ballots are still being counted. CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano..
CBS News

Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continues

 In Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic voters in the state, planned to keep counting roughly 36,000..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House [Video]

Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Cali.) projected the Democrats will take over the House again. She said, "Our race this time was all about healthcare."

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published
You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter [Video]

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:47Published
Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority [Video]

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this