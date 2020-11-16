Global  
 

Some in Chicago welcome restrictions amid surge

Monday, 16 November 2020
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging residents in the nation's third-largest city to stay home except for essential activities, like going to work or grocery shopping, though the advisory is not mandatory. (Nov. 16)
 
Chicago's Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City

 With COVID cases continuing to not only go up but spiking in a very high direction, Chicago's mayor and the head of the city's health department unveiled "new steps" to help bend the curve.

Coronavirus pandemic: Cases surge across the US as Chicago enters lockdown

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Chicago issues new restrictions amid COVID surge

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city could see 1,000 more residents die from COVID by the end of the year without new restrictions. (Nov. 12)
 
Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory, new restrictions on gatherings as coronavirus cases surge

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a stay-at-home advisory for the City of Chicago that will go into effect starting Monday, Nov. 16.

COVID Surge In Chicago Brings New Stay At Home Advisory

With COVID cases continuing to not only go up but spiking in a very high direction, Chicago's mayor and the head of the city's health department unveiled "new steps" to help bend the curve. A new stay..

Chicago Police Department Launches 'I Wear My Mask' Campaign

With a new coronavirus surge, the Chicago Police Department has launched a new campaign to encourage officers and employees to wear their masks.

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging residents in the nation's third-largest city to stay home except for essential activities, like going to work or grocery...
