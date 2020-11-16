Some in Chicago welcome restrictions amid surge
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging residents in the nation's third-largest city to stay home except for essential activities, like going to work or grocery shopping, though the advisory is not mandatory. (Nov. 16)
Coronavirus pandemic: Cases surge across the US as Chicago enters lockdown
Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.
Chicago issues new restrictions amid COVID surgeChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city could see 1,000 more residents die from COVID by the end of the year without new restrictions. (Nov. 12)
