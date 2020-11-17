Global  
 

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger on continued election pressure from GOP

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses the increased pressure he's facing from fellow Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, to throw out legal votes in a post-election audit of ballots in his state.
