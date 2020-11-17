Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger on continued election pressure from GOP
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses the increased pressure he's facing from fellow Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, to throw out legal votes in a post-election audit of ballots in his state.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brad Raffensperger American politician
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger fires back against Trump's false claims about election"Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar — but what's new?" Raffensperger' said of the former GOP congressman who has repeated Trump's claims.
USATODAY.com
Top Georgia official: Voter fraud probes won't change outcome"At the end of the day, we don't see widespread voter fraud, but we will investigate every case we hear," Raffensperger said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.
CBS News
Georgia secretary of state says there's no evidence of widespread voter fraudGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has ordered a manual, by-hand ballot recount to be certified by November 20 in the presidential election. President..
CBS News
Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Eye Opener: Biden shares dire pandemic warning with Trump administrationAs coronavirus cases rise, President-elect Joe Biden shared a dire warning with the Trump administration while the outgoing White House team continues to stall..
CBS News
With All Eyes on Senate Runoff in Georgia, Here’s How Residents Can VoteControl of the Senate depends on Georgia, with the election set for Jan. 5. But absentee and early voting will begin in the next few weeks.
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump slams 'meaningless' Georgia recountAmerican President Donald Trump has blown up about the election recount in Georgia, saying the lack of signature verification makes the process "meaningless".The..
New Zealand Herald
As Tensions Among Republicans Mount, Georgia’s Recount Proceeds SmoothlyElection officials discovered about 2,600 new ballots, but they are not enough to affect the outcome of the presidential race in the state.
NYTimes.com
Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina
Lindsey Graham, who begged for cash on Fox News, tells Sean Hannity he will give Trump $500,000Lindsey Graham Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images This article originally appeared here on Salon.com Sen...
WorldNews
'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republicans challenge Facebook, Twitter over election handlingThe CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of disinformation in the 2020 presidential election, even as..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources