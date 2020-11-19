Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on public schools closing amid citywide coronavirus surge

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
First on "CBS This Morning," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins to discuss why he closed public schools and what the city needs to do as coronavirus cases surge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike

NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike 01:17

 New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction on Wednesday (November 18), citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City

'We do need to close our schools' -NYC Mayor [Video]

'We do need to close our schools' -NYC Mayor

New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, will halt in-person learning starting on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published

NYC schools to close again as city fights virus

 New York City is shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, in a painful about-face for one of..
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Coronavirus pandemic: New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:02Published

Nearly one-third of teachers have considered quitting due to stress, health concerns: Study

 Recent studies are finding that teachers may be burning out due to circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A recent study found 66% of teachers in..
CBS News

Watch Live: NYC mayor speaks as public schools close

 The mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average COVID-19 ​positivity rate hit 3%, triggering the shut downs.
CBS News

New York City, other cities backtrack on in-person learning as COVID-19 cases surge

 New York City's mayor says high coronavirus-positivity rates are forcing the closure of the city's schools, which reopened eight weeks prior. David Begnaud..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

NYC Closes Public Schools [Video]

NYC Closes Public Schools

NYC Closes Public Schools

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023 [Video]

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:14Published
COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools [Video]

COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio Says People Should Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ As New York City Cases Spike

 'We’re seeing household transmission'
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBS News

US Surpasses 250,000 Coronavirus Deaths as New Cases Rise Sharply

 New York City closing schools, states imposing new restrictions on restaurants and businesses
VOA News Also reported by •FT.comCBC.ca

Coronavirus Closure: New York City Public Schools Return To All-Remote Learning Thursday

 The move comes after a surge in coronavirus cases brought the city's weekly infection rate above 3%.
CBS 2 Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsdayNYTimes.comFT.com