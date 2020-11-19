Pardon me Mr. President

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 4 days ago Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate' 00:45 President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders. There's a reason why the federal government is able to run a deficit: because the states must, must, balance their budget. And they're in...