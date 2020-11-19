Pardon me Mr. President
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Every Thanksgiving, the president ceremonially pardons one lucky turkey, rescuing it from the dinner plate. In 1997, the late Andy Rooney puts on the hat of muckraking journalist, investigating the fate of these birds. Will he uncover the next great White House scandal, Turkeygate?
Every Thanksgiving, the president ceremonially pardons one lucky turkey, rescuing it from the dinner plate. In 1997, the late Andy Rooney puts on the hat of muckraking journalist, investigating the fate of these birds. Will he uncover the next great White House scandal, Turkeygate?
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andy Rooney writer, humorist, television personality
Andy Rooney's "lost" ThanksgivingCall it Andy Rooney's "lost" Thanksgiving segment. We found this un-aired piece deep in the 60 Minutes archive, in which Andy teaches the proper technique to..
CBS News
Andy Rooney's homemade Thanksgiving feastIn 2009, Andy Rooney gives us a few tips on preparing Thanksgiving dinner. His advice: avoid the temptation of taking the easy way out.
CBS News
Christmas before ThanksgivingIn 2002, Andy Rooney defends Thanksgiving, a holiday squeezed out by businesses that seem to "sell-a-brate" Christmas a bit too soon.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources