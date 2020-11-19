Global  
 

Pardon me Mr. President

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Every Thanksgiving, the president ceremonially pardons one lucky turkey, rescuing it from the dinner plate. In 1997, the late Andy Rooney puts on the hat of muckraking journalist, investigating the fate of these birds. Will he uncover the next great White House scandal, Turkeygate?
News video: Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'

Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate' 00:45

 President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders. There's a reason why the federal government is able to run a deficit: because the states must, must, balance their budget. And they're in...

Andy Rooney's "lost" Thanksgiving

 Call it Andy Rooney's "lost" Thanksgiving segment. We found this un-aired piece deep in the 60 Minutes archive, in which Andy teaches the proper technique to..
CBS News

Andy Rooney's homemade Thanksgiving feast

 In 2009, Andy Rooney gives us a few tips on preparing Thanksgiving dinner. His advice: avoid the temptation of taking the easy way out.
CBS News

Christmas before Thanksgiving

 In 2002, Andy Rooney defends Thanksgiving, a holiday squeezed out by businesses that seem to "sell-a-brate" Christmas a bit too soon.
CBS News

