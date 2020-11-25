Global  
 

College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State

Denver Post Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
