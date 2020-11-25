President Trump Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before his Term Ends
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be pardoned by President Trump. This is after his guilty plea in connection with the Russia probe in which Trump was cleared by Mueller.
