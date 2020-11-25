Global  
 

President Trump Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before his Term Ends

HNGN Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
President Trump Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before his Term EndsThe former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be pardoned by President Trump. This is after his guilty plea in connection with the Russia probe in which Trump was cleared by Mueller.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael Flynn 00:47

 President Donald Trump plans on pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

