Staten Island Bar Declaring Itself "Autonomous Zone" Raided For COVID Violations, Owner Arrested

Gothamist Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Staten Island Bar Declaring Itself Autonomous Zone Raided For COVID Violations, Owner ArrestedNYC sheriffs lined up outside a Staten Island bar on Tuesday night

In response, a crowd of about 50 people gathered to protest the shut down, chanting "hands off Mac's Public House." [ more › ]
