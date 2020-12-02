Staten Island Bar Declaring Itself "Autonomous Zone" Raided For COVID Violations, Owner Arrested
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
NYC sheriffs lined up outside a Staten Island bar on Tuesday night
In response, a crowd of about 50 people gathered to protest the shut down, chanting "hands off Mac's Public House." [ more › ]
