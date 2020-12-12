Global  
 

Missing National Guard F-16 Fighter Pilot Already Found by Search and Rescue Units After Crashing

HNGN Saturday, 12 December 2020
Missing National Guard F-16 Fighter Pilot Already Found by Search and Rescue Units After CrashingAfter a reported crash of an F-16 fighter, with its pilot found dead after the mishap. The jet crashed on Tuesday night said the National Guard last Thursday.
