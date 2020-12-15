Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Ravens stun Browns to survive wild ending; Cleveland Indians to change name
Monday night's football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns has been hailed by some as the game of the year. Also, the Cleveland Indians will change their name, and the Texas Rangers lost a member of their ownership group, country music superstar Charley Pride. CBS News special correspondent James Brown, who is also the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL," joined CBSN to break down those sports headlines and more.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball team in Cleveland, Ohio
Native American Leaders Say Cleveland Indians Name Change Will Lower Suicide RatesThe Cleveland Indians changing their name will prevent Native Americans from taking their own lives -- this according to leaders in the community, who insist..
TMZ.com
Cleveland Indians changed their name, now for the rest of the racism in corporate AmericaIndigenous people have a proud heritage that goes beyond being prepackaged, shrink-wrapped symbols for white people.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories 14 PHere are the top stories for Monday, Dec. 14th: COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins; Electoral College casts votes for president; Early voting starts for Ga...
USATODAY.com
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland BrownsLamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
USATODAY.com
NFL uses flex scheduling, moving Browns at Giants into Week 15's Sunday night slotThe league will showcase playoff-contending Browns and Giants on Dec. 20, moving Cowboys-49ers game to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
USATODAY.com
James Brown American singer, songwriter, producer and bandleader from South Carolina
Tuesday Morning Quarterback
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Dallas Cowboys plagued by missed field goals, no run defense in loss to Baltimore RavensA glaringly deficient run defense, inconsistent offense and three missed field goals took the Cowboys out of the division race
USATODAY.com
Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID testDez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Texas Rangers (baseball) American professional baseball team
Blakeney Point little terns have best season in 26 yearsRangers believe the national lockdown contributed to little terns fledging more than 200 chicks.
BBC News
Charley Pride American musician
ShowBiz Minute: le Carre, Pride, 'Grease'John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89; Stars pay tribute to late country music icon Charley Pride; "Dark Knight," "Grease'" added to..
USATODAY.com
Passage: In memoriam"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Country Music Hall of Fame member Charley Pride, and test pilot Chuck..
CBS News
Charley Pride: Country music singer dies of Covid-19Charley Pride, the first African-American to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died aged 86, his website has announced. Pride, who rose to fame in the..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources