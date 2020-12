Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Ravens stun Browns to survive wild ending; Cleveland Indians to change name

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Monday night's football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns has been hailed by some as the game of the year. Also, the Cleveland Indians will change their name, and the Texas Rangers lost a member of their ownership group, country music superstar Charley Pride . CBS News special correspondent James Brown , who is also the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL," joined CBSN to break down those sports headlines and more.