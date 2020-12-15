Global  
 

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Ravens stun Browns to survive wild ending; Cleveland Indians to change name

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Monday night's football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns has been hailed by some as the game of the year. Also, the Cleveland Indians will change their name, and the Texas Rangers lost a member of their ownership group, country music superstar Charley Pride. CBS News special correspondent James Brown, who is also the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL," joined CBSN to break down those sports headlines and more.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week 02:23

 Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Native American Leaders Say Cleveland Indians Name Change Will Lower Suicide Rates

 The Cleveland Indians changing their name will prevent Native Americans from taking their own lives -- this according to leaders in the community, who insist..
TMZ.com

Cleveland Indians changed their name, now for the rest of the racism in corporate America

 Indigenous people have a proud heritage that goes beyond being prepackaged, shrink-wrapped symbols for white people.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories 14 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Dec. 14th: COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins; Electoral College casts votes for president; Early voting starts for Ga...
USATODAY.com

Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland Browns

 Lamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
USATODAY.com

NFL uses flex scheduling, moving Browns at Giants into Week 15's Sunday night slot

 The league will showcase playoff-contending Browns and Giants on Dec. 20, moving Cowboys-49ers game to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
USATODAY.com

Tuesday Morning Quarterback


Dallas Cowboys plagued by missed field goals, no run defense in loss to Baltimore Ravens

 A glaringly deficient run defense, inconsistent offense and three missed field goals took the Cowboys out of the division race
USATODAY.com

Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID test

 Dez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL [Video]

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a report on the league's website said. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Blakeney Point little terns have best season in 26 years

 Rangers believe the national lockdown contributed to little terns fledging more than 200 chicks.
BBC News

ShowBiz Minute: le Carre, Pride, 'Grease'

 John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89; Stars pay tribute to late country music icon Charley Pride; "Dark Knight," "Grease'" added to..
USATODAY.com

Passage: In memoriam

 "Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Country Music Hall of Fame member Charley Pride, and test pilot Chuck..
CBS News

Charley Pride: Country music singer dies of Covid-19

 Charley Pride, the first African-American to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died aged 86, his website has announced. Pride, who rose to fame in the..
WorldNews

Ravens Fans Demand New Cleats For QB Lamar Jackson After He Slips Multiple Times [Video]

Ravens Fans Demand New Cleats For QB Lamar Jackson After He Slips Multiple Times

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put two touchdowns on the board in the first half against the Cleveland Browns Monday night as the Ravens fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, but his..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published
Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns Game [Video]

Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns Game

When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson disappeared late in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, fans began speculating what led him to leave the field. It was cramps, not having..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name [Video]

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Country Superstar Charley Pride Dies At 86

Country Superstar Charley Pride Dies At 86 Watch VideoCountry music superstar Charley Pride has died at 86 years old.  He was one of country music’s first Black superstars, selling millions of...
Newsy Also reported by •UpworthyMid-DayCBS NewsWorldNewsE! OnlineUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Ravens stun Browns to survive wild ending; Cleveland Indians to change name

 Monday night's football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns has been hailed by some as the game of the year. Also, the Cleveland Indians...
CBS News

Charley Pride, country music's first Black star, dies of complications from COVID-19 at 86

 Charley Pride, country music's first Black star whose rich baritone on such hits as Kiss an Angel Good Morning helped sell millions of records and made him the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •UpworthyCTV NewsE! OnlineUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphSBS