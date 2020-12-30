Long lines in Florida to get COVID vaccine
Dozens of senior citizens set up camp overnight in Florida to mark their number in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Dec. 30)
Experts fear numbers will keep going up with delays in the vaccine roll out, a potential post holiday surge, and the new variant..
More than 351 thousand Americans have now died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began according to Johns Hopkins University