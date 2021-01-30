Kickin’ it with Kiz: Broncos must be serious player in Deshaun Watson trade, unless team is no longer serious about winning
Published
Any and all cards should be on the table in the Broncos' pursuit of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. There's generational -- yes, generational -- talent on the line. That Super Bowl 50 ring must shine brighter than we thought if John Elway and new general manager George Paton aren’t on the phone. Plus, who wouldn’t want to see Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes two times per year for the next decade?Full Article