Ted Cruz’s Cancun Getaway Has Sparked Some Merciless #TedFled Memes

Even before The New York Times and Associated Press confirmed that Senator Ted Cruz indeed flew to Cancun while Texas battled a deadly winter storm, the internet already reacted to the reports.



As images of a man who appeared to be Cruz at the airport and on his flight began circulating, MSNBC analyst David Corn corrected predicted, “I sense a meme. Who’s going to photoshop Ted Cruz in front of various disasters?”



And when you ask the internet for a meme, the internet provides. Twitter users immediately started crafting memes, using the hashtag #TedFled and/or #CancunCruz.



*Also Read:* Ted Cruz's Office Silent on Whether He Flew to Cancun Amid Texas Power Failure



First came the photoshopping of Cruz and his luggage into various disaster scenarios, including the suggested Hindenburg explosion, along with Chernobyl.







"We will not go quietly into the night… 'scuse me, I need to get to baggage check." #cancuncruz pic.twitter.com/QGo4eNleqI



— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 18, 2021











pic.twitter.com/3Kw1Qes5es



— Dunny (@angedunny) February 18, 2021











You rang? pic.twitter.com/242e6r72O9



— 𝚃𝚘𝚡𝚒𝚌 𝚆𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚎𝚗 𝚆𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Autre_Vierge) February 18, 2021







Then there’s the Hollywood memes, adding Cruz to different scenes in movies and television, from “Seinfeld” to “Titanic.”







pic.twitter.com/9D0IvIdZii



— Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) February 18, 2021











Wow, Ted Cruz caught on the beach in Cancun. Not a good look! #votehimout pic.twitter.com/CKptKUD8qM



— Skip Intro Jr. (@COMAone) February 18, 2021







Some went further than just memes though, taking the opportunity to make entire videos spoofing the situation. Videos from everyone from “Ted Cruz’s Director of Communications” to his “flight attendant” to “Cruz” himself have started going viral on Twitter.







Ted Cruz addresses the recent rumor about him being in Cancun: #TedFled #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/lH33GYnXdK



— RJ Dralle (@rjdralle) February 18, 2021











Statement from Director of Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/5cXIkTTZiW



— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 18, 2021











The flight attendant on Ted Cruz’s flight to Mexico: pic.twitter.com/m35VDaxLYN



— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 18, 2021







According to the AP, Cruz “was expected to return almost immediately.” According to flight information surfaced on Twitter, Cruz appears to be returning to his home state on Thursday afternoon.



You can check out more reactions and memes below:







Ted Cruz arrives back in Texas from his vacation in Cancun: pic.twitter.com/BJp9vqwAVH



— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) February 18, 2021











What is Bernie thinking about Chris Christie and Ted Cruz? pic.twitter.com/JuKgfJUcQf



— Melz (@MelMel1082) February 18, 2021











Official statement from Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/fH50W1bjKP



— Arooba Jack (@Aroobajack) February 18, 2021











Texas experiencing a horrible power crisis.



Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/j11FzYsZTX



— Todd is Tossing a Coin to Your Witcher (@toddnosebest) February 18, 2021











Ted Cruz has been eliminated and sent to the Dock of Shame! pic.twitter.com/uIjuRfnyoZ



— Dock Of Shame (@FavDockOfShame) February 18, 2021











Live look at Ted Cruz in Cancun pic.twitter.com/xYn237opKS



— Jonathan Winkler (@winklerpgh) February 18, 2021







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'SNL': Aidy Bryant Kills It as Ted Cruz in Impeachment Cold Open (Video)



Ted Cruz Bizarrely Invokes Thanos and 'Watchmen' to Attack Environmentalists



AOC Shoots Down Ted Cruz's Olive Branch: 'You Almost Had Me Murdered'