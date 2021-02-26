Intel Report Finds Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Approved Operation ‘To Capture Or Kill’ Jamal Khashoggi
The Biden administration has released the intelligence report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Full Article
The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was..
Watch VideoPresident Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman yesterday, but a White House readout on their call made no mention of the..